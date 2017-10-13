Getty Images

It’s official: Botox isn’t just for your face anymore! After years of gaining momentum as an alternative use, we can now call Blotox, the act of getting Botox injected into your scalp to decrease sweating — and extend blowouts — a full-on trend.



“I have been doing Blotox for about eight years,” dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry tells Us Weekly. “I had a number of patients that were resistant to working out because they didn't want to ruin their hairstyle or blowout. It makes a huge difference for the working woman who wants to be fit but still look great. For patients with curly or kinky hair, their hair will remain straight longer.”



Stylish knows it can be tough to choose between working out and having to wash and totally redo your hair, so this sounds like a great solution!

“They won’t sweat as much so their blowout will last longer and their hair won’t feel or look as greasy,” dermatologist Dr. Cindy Bae told Us. “It’s interesting to see how much Blotox has taken off.”

One reason we speculate why: the growing trend of sudsing up less to preserve hair health. See: the low-‘poo, no-‘poo and all the other ‘poo (as in shampoo) movements.

Although Botox is only FDA approved to treat crow’s feet, forehead and frown lines, dermatologists have been using it off-label for years in various surprising places. Patients can get Botox in their armpits for excessive sweating, and now men can even opt for Scrotox to make their nether regions less wrinkly.

“There's been a five percent increase every year in men for aesthetic procedures and that's only expected to increase,” Dr. Bae revealed. “Older men are seeing that their wives are being treated and they're looking more refreshed so that encourages them to come in as well,” Dr. Henry added.

We’re all for men keeping up their appearances too, but just make sure you get Botox from a doctor who is board certified in dermatology or plastic surgery. “People assume Botox is easy so they go to people who are undertrained,” Dr. Bae explains. “Some of the newer uses, you really need to know your anatomy. It's very easy to mess it up.”



Would you try Blotox?

