Bye bye, Bobbi. On Tuesday, December 20, makeup maven Bobbi Brown announced that she’ll be stepping down from her own company, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

“The brand’s 25-year anniversary was a wonderful milestone that made me realize it was time to start a new chapter and move on to new ventures,” the chief creative officer, 59, said in a December 19 statement. “I am thankful for the extraordinary people that I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years and proud of the creative endeavors and innovative products we’ve created together. I am also incredibly grateful to The Estée Lauder Companies and the Lauder family for the many opportunities they gave me. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Brown, who majored in theatrical makeup at Emerson College, started Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in 1991, after a career as a runway and editorial makeup artist. Her first product was a line of lipsticks that debuted at Bergdorf Goodman. The line, owned by Estée Lauder since 1995, is known for its coveted goods like her Shimmer Brick, Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, Eye Opening Mascara and many more.

Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO of the Estée Lauder Companies, commented on the unparalleled success of the Bobbi Brown brand in the same statement. “Today the brand is sold in over 70 countries and is a top makeup artist brand founded by a woman,” he noted. “It’s a global prestige cosmetics powerhouse, with a highly promising future, poised for its next chapter of growth.”

According to WWD, Peter Lichtenthal, global brand president, will take over in Brown’s absence.

