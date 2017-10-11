Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Rihanna switched up her style again for a night out in New York City! After rocking no pants last weekend and a huge blue ball gown with sneakers, Ri Ri went braless in a super short black dress, a Burberry coat, baseball cap, red argyle socks with sandals and braids as she attended SZA’s pop up show in NYC on Tuesday, October 10.



Also spotted on the 29-year-old Grammy winner? No extensions in her hair and Fenty Beauty products on her face, of course. The trendsetter showed off some major highlighter and a shorter hair style than we’ve seen her wear in the past, done in some fierce braids.



Rihanna is wearing more than $3,000 worth of Burberry goods, including their Vintage Check Soft-touch Plastic Single-breasted Coat ($2,695), the Vintage Check Baseball cap ($295) and Burberry’s Argyle Knitted Wool Socks ($135). Fashion fans may remember seeing this exact look go down the runway, same red socks and all, at Burberry’s Spring Summer 18 show during London Fashion Week back in September. Count on Rihanna to score yet another look fresh off the runway, like she did with Saint Laurent’s feather boots recently.



If you’re not sure about wearing socks with sandals like Ri Ri did, it’s surprisingly become a major trend! Burberry wasn’t the only fashion show to feature models wearing socks with sandals this season — Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Prada, Fendi, Gucci and Dolce and Gabbana also showed off the interesting look during their runway shows as well. So as usual, Rihanna’s style is right on point!



