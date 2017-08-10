Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

If a beautiful fairy princess suddenly floated down from the sky and used her magical powers to make all your wishes and dreams come true, she might look a lot like Brie Larson at the premiere of Glass Castle.

The 27-year-old actress was pure ethereal perfection while strutting the event's NYC red carpet on Wednesday, August 9. She was dressed in a sparkling dusty pale pink Monique Lhiullier gown from the fashion house's Spring 2018 collection. The most stunning part of the dress was a cape-like attachment. It had a sparkling silver choker connected to a sheer fabric, which hung to the floor, covering one arm completely and leaving the other exposed. The Room star, who was styled by Samantha McMillen for the premiere, also wore a pair of strappy silver heeled sandals.

John Nacion Imaging/startraksphoto.com

Larson's glam was giving off gorgeous fairy princess vibes, too. Celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used soft, ballet slipper pink hues to match the dress. Her hair, done by Mara Roszak, was pulled back into a long braid.

"@brielarson looking absolutely ethereal in @moniquelhuillier at the premiere of @glasscastlefilm tonight in NYC. Styling @samanthamcmillen_stylist hair @mararoszak soft sable eyes and ballet pink lips," Goodwin posted on Instagram that same night.

"Brie x Monique for the NYC premiere of @glasscastlefilm tonight. Having a #gracekelly moment in this gorgeous #moniquelhuillier dress," added McMillen.

Monique Lhuillier gave a social media shoutout to the star as well: "Loving @brielarson at her ‘The Glass Castle’ premiere in #mlspring18 🌸🌸 #moniquelhuillier #perfection #brielarson."

