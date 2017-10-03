Courtesy of Nicole Moses

Nicole Moses, a South African student and beauty junkie, just won the internet by using photos of makeup.

Like many women, the 19-year-old received an unsolicited request from a random guy on social media requesting sexy photos, and her response to him was hilarious and brilliant.

The guy (whose name she obscured with an emoji) first contacted her via Facebook Messenger, saying, “Hey there ur pretty I’d love to see some lingerie.” Nicole replied “Sure” with a wink face before sending a photo of NYX’s Lip Lingerie glosses. Genius!



Undeterred, the guy kept pushing, writing: “lol I meant like nudes.” “Oh! Of course,” Nicole responded, along with a snapshot of Maybelline’s The Nudes eye shadow palette. But the clueless dude still wasn’t giving up, replying, “naked???” to which she sent a pic of Urban Decay’s Naked palette. LOL!

Nicole told Us Weekly that the guy finally got the hint and ended up blocking her after her last message, but she has no regrets. “I just saw his abrupt question and thought this time I'd have some fun,” she told Us. “I’m definitely surprised! I did not expect it to blow up like this … but I'm glad it did, so maybe other girls can start teaching these guys a lesson too.”

After she shared screenshots of their conversation in a Facebook group, her post got more than 2,500 likes. “My friend actually told me that it was being shared a lot and I later was asked by another magazine if they could publish a story on it as well,” she told Us of how her clever messages blew up. Well played!

