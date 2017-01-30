Getty

Now, that's a price tag we can get behind! Bryce Dallas Howard stunned in a sparkling ruby dress on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 29, in L.A. But the best part? It was only $300.

The Black Mirror actress, 35, who was nominated for her role in Netflix’s Twilight Zone–inspired series, rocked Dress the Population’s formfitting Sequin Gown in Berry, complete with a V-neckline and a scoop back. She accessorized with a double-strand necklace by Irene Neuwirth and an Emm Kuo clutch.



Love the style? You can shop the exact same look at Bloomingdale's, where it's currently on sale for $308, and pair it with your own multicolored bauble at home.

While most of her peers opt for stylists, the Jurassic World actress has become well known — and celebrated — for shopping for her own red carpet gowns. She bought the sequined Jenny Packham gown she wore to the 2016 Golden Globes off the rack at Neiman Marcus, and chose a $240 Topshop dress for the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.



As Howard, who wears a size 6, explained to Yahoo! Style, she's happy to use her occasional stylist, Alex Schack, "if there's time to prepare, if there's a nomination and the designer is going to be able to build a dress. That's not normally the circumstance. It was such a relief when I was finally like, 'I want to feel relaxed, I want to be able to do this quickly and I want to feel good about myself.'"



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



