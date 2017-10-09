Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Thinking pink! Last week Busy Philipps took to Instagram Stories to turn BFF Michelle Williams' platinum blonde hair a rosy pink color after attending the Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris and now she revealed exclusively to Stylish just how the wine-filled hair makeover came about.

"We talked about it," Philipps dished at the P.S. Arts Express event on Sunday, October 8 in Santa Monica. "I think Michelle had always been curious about dyeing her hair," she explained.

While the dye job might not have been impulsive of a decision as it seemed to be on social media, the Freaks and Geeks alum revealed that she isn't afraid to experiment with her normally blonde locks, who also happens to be sporting a pink shade too. "The pink washes out so fast, so it's not that much of a commitment," she dished.

"I think that's why so many people are dyeing their hair now," the 38-year old actress explained. Her theory seems to be spot-on with everyone from Kylie Jenner, to Juliane Hough and Zayn Malik trying out the millennial pink hair trend this year.

"It's just a fun thing to do and it's not going to ruin your hair or last forever," Phillips added.

As for her daughter Cricket's approval? The Dawson's Creek alum exclaimed, 'She likes it!'

