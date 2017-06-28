Fidget spinners are e-v-e-r-y-where these days. But now there’s finally a fidget spinner we can get behind … because it contains lip gloss!

Meet the GlamSpin. It's just like your favorite kid's fidget spinner — but better. This one comes with three fruity flavors of lip gloss: peach whirl, grape twist and strawberry cyclone. You can use it just like a regular fidget spinner, but with the GlamSpin, you can stop and add some glamour to your fidgeting by applying a little gloss.

The GlamSpin is the result of a partnership between BuzzFeed Product Labs and Taste Beauty, and will be exclusively available to purchase at glamspin.com, where it retails for $10. See the fun beauty toy in action below!

This exciting new collaboration joins a score of fun products hitting the market this summer. Fans of My Little Pony were thrilled by the announcement of a nail polish collab with China Glaze, and Crayola lovers were sent into a tizzy at the announcement of the brand’s partnership with Sally Hansen for a nail polish collection as well. But BuzzFeed teaming up with Taste Beauty is letting all of Us get in touch with our inner child, no throwback needed.

