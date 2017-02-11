Step aside, Gigi? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer’s daughter, Mason Grammer, walked the runway at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, February 9. The 15-year-old looked right at home as she modeled a white, floor-length, floral gown with a dramatic ruffled sleeve for the Malan Breton Collection fall/winter 2017 fashion show in Manhattan.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The teenager, whose father is former Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, was back representing the brand after making her catwalk debut in their February and September presentations last year. Her proud mom posted a series of photos backstage and at the show to Instagram on Thursday, captioning one shot “proud of my daughter.”

JP Yim/Getty Images

Mason admitted to Us Weekly this week that she gets “butterflies” before hitting the runway, but said her nerves typically vanish once she hits her stride. “When you're actually up there, you're like, ‘Wow, this is so much fun and this is so cool that I get to be a part of this,’” she told Us. “And then after you're just so proud of yourself that you were able to accomplish that and it was just an amazing experience and I was so grateful to be able to participate in it.”



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mason wasn’t the only Housewives’ daughter strutting her stuff on the runway this week, as supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, whose mom is RHOBH vet Yolanda Hadid, rocked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger’s show across the country in Los Angeles’ Venice Beach on Wednesday.



Gigi, 21, debuted her Tommy x Gigi capsule collection with some help from her younger sister, as celebs including Lady Gaga, and Kristen Stewart, who watched her girlfriend Stella Maxwell strut her stuff. In another Housewives connection, fellow RHOBH star Lisa Rinna sat front row with teen daughters Delilah (who has previously modeled for Hilfiger) and Amelia at the beachside event.

