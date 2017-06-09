George Pimentel/WireImage

Cara Delevingne stunned the world when she bedazzled her bald head at the 2017 Met Gala. The model-turned-actress, 24, who shaved her head in April for the upcoming 2018 film Life in a Year, slicked silver paint all over her scalp and added an arrangement of glittering crystals for fashion's biggest night on May 1, in NYC.

While the fierce look amazed the fashion world, it had an extra special meaning to an 8-year-old girl named Brooklyn who lost her hair due to chemotherapy treatments. According to an Instagram account run by a friend, Brooklyn is battling a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects young children.

Brooklyn was inspired to recreate Delevingne's ethereal glam — and she nailed the look from the shimmering head to the bold, beautiful brows. She also wore silver and white sparkling eye makeup and a metallic copper lipstick. "If you can't have hair, have glitter and diamonds," the friend captioned a Wednesday, June 7, Instagram post of Brooklyn showing off her work of art.



Brooklyn MY HERO! #brooklynourhero #whoneedshair A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

The next day, Delevingne took to Instagram to express how moved she was by Brooklyn's dazzling creation. "Brooklyn MY HERO!" the actress posted alongside a photo collage.

Ever since lopping off her locks for the movie role, Delevingne has been vocal about her feelings on beauty standards. "It's exhausting to be told what beauty should look like," she captioned a May 3 Instagram post of her shaved head. "I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?"

