Express yourself! Celebrity moms are taking to their hats to share catchy phrases that speak to them.



Tori Spelling, who is now pregnant with her fifth child, shared her love of her #MOMLIFE in a version of the hat back in July on Instagram. Fittingly juggling a glass of rosé wine in one hand and a diaper in the other, she captioned the shot, “You know I'm obsessed w/ @mothertruckerco Best fitting trucker hats/& for kids too!”

A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jul 7, 2016 at 6:33pm PDT

That particular version of the hat is also a favorite of Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa, who rocked the hat during a trip to Disneyland with her children Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 16 months, in November.



Disney days are the best days 💯 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Nov 7, 2016 at 4:16pm PST

El Moussa also choose the brand’s Hot Mess hat to wear on a Legoland date with daughter Taylor last January.

Impromptu Legoland date. #DitchDay ♥️ A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2016 at 2:57pm PST

“Celebrities love Mother Truckers because they are hip, edgy and their catchy phrases speak for themselves,” co-founder Shannon Barker told Us Weekly. “They love to be trendsetters and promote fellow boss moms.”

Boss mom Candace Cameron Bure chose a hat that perfectly represented her her family when she donned the Hockey Mom hat at an early morning hockey scrimmage for her son in August. Married to former hockey player Valeri Bure and raising two hockey playing sons, Lev and Maksim, the hat is a perfect fit for the Fuller House star.

Early morning scrimmage. #ProudMama #HockeyMom #16AAA A photo posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Aug 27, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

Mother Trucker co-founder Michaela Ehrle explains to Us that these are just a small selection of the popular hats. “Our most popular hats are: #MOMLIFE, Boss Lady, Hot Mess, Beach Please and Wifey just to name a few.”

The expressive hats can be purchased on mothertruckerco.com for $25.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



