Candice Patton: What's in My Bag?

"I'm not fancy with my bags," says Candice Patton. "I like a practical, putting-all-my-stuff-in-there kind of bag." Currently, the 28-year-old star of CW's The Flash (Tuesdays, 8 p.m.) favors a simple canvas backpack: "I like muted colors, brown or black." She unzips for Us.

COVERING UP

"I don't carry a lot of makeup day-to-day, but I have to have my Clé de Peau Beauté concealer in Honey. I like a stick foundation because you can just smear them on your face and rub it in."

WHAT A THRILL

"I'm reading In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware. It's about these British girls who go into the woods for a party. I'm only halfway through, but I think someone's going to die. It's being made into a movie by Reese Witherspoon."

NO SWEAT

"I keep MAC blotting sheets. If I'm in L.A., the sun can start to melt your makeup, and I naturally get a little oily, so blotting sheets are perfect for that."

IT'S A WRAP

"Jesse L. Martin, one of my costars on the show, gave me a cashmere shawl by Kit and Ace. It's really beautiful. I stick it in my bag — if I'm on a plane, usually I'm freezing."

HEAD SPACE

"I always have a hat. Right now, I'm wearing a NASA baseball cap, which is my favorite."

Patton also carries Bobbi Brown stick foundation in Golden Honey, Dr. Hauschka lip balm, NARS lip color in Bahama, Gold perfume by Commodity, Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF, a Moleskine pocket calendar, a S'well water bottle, a Cool Enough Studio lip mirror, a banana clip, keys on a carabiner and her passport.

