Cara Delevingne Turns Silver Foil Into High Fashion Hair Accessory

Shiny! Cara Delevingne dressed up her pixie cut with a rather uncommon accessory: silver foil.
The model turned actress was seen arriving to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, July 20, in New York City, in a blue velvet suit, black booties and hair foil. The metallic foil was intricately placed on the left side of her platinum pixie cut in a variety of sizes ranging from tiny specks to larger chunks, almost referencing papier-mâché. The 24-year-old model's blazer featured an extreme plunge, showing off Delevingne’s black and sheer bralette. She further accessorized her look with a long silver rosary and blue shades. The foil definitely added to Delevingne’s edgy-chic ensemble.
This isn’t the first time the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress has accessorized with silver on her head. Earlier this year the actress sported a silver head at the Met Gala, which was themed Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons. Delevingne’s then bald scalp was the perfect platform to go silver and sprinkle with rhinestones throughout, matching her metallic, futuristic Chanel pantsuit. Her sparkly dome was a definite standout out of the night.
It seems that Delevingne may have a new signature look in the works. So far she seems to have pulled off both of her silver head looks, we can’t wait to see what’s next.
Tell Us: What do you think of Delevingne’s silvery style?