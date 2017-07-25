Cara Delevingne seemingly grew bangs overnight when she showed up to the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere in London on Monday, July 24. But it wasn’t magic that snagged her the hair switch — it was clip-in bangs!

The model-actress, 24, posted a photo of the look on Instagram, which she captioned, “I am so lucky to work with such talented artists. You constantly surprise me and make everything better,” tagging makeup artist Molly Stern and hairstylist Mara Roszak and including the hashtag #pixielicious.



The smart move Roszak made? Using a ribbon headband to hide where the hairpiece met Delevingne’s real strands in the front. On her Instagram account the stylist wrote, “Tonight with some fringe, ribbon and side bits. Whoever said short hair wasn't versatile? Not I.”

The star has been sporting a pixie cut since April, when she chopped her hair for a role in the movie Life in a Year. Since then, she’s been playing around with her look quite a bit. For example, Roszak also added metallic foil to her look for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on July 21.

Metallic flecks on the @colbertlateshow ☄️☄️Tune in tomorrow night to see the completely adorable #caradelevingne plus Steven HIMSELF comment on her reflective hairs A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

The short 'do is a very different style than the long locks Delevingne sports in Valerian. In the film, directed by Luc Besson, she plays Laureline, an agent tasked with saving the universe Alpha from an unknown force. It also stars Dane DeHann, Clive Owen, Rihanna, and Ethan Hawke.

