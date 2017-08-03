Victor Chavez/Getty

If you're asking Us, Cara Delevingne has been slaying on the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets red carpets. Whether the model-turned-actress, 24, is rocking a pantsuit decked out with a crystal cape, or stunning in a sparkling gown with a down-to-there neckline, she always knows how to bring the fiercest looks that will keep Us talking for days.

Delevingne's latest ensemble, however, may just be her best one yet. The fearless style queen strutted Mexico City's Wednesday, August 2, Valerian premiere red carpet in a nearly-naked mini dress — and it was killer. The itty-bitty Atelier Versace number, from the fashion house's fall 2017 Couture collection, was truly a work of art. It had a metallic, mirrored overlay on top of a nude sheer underlay. A beautiful structured peplum waist added a (very appropriate) superhero vibe to the frock.

Getty Images (2)

Letting the dress steal the show, the Life in a Year star chose to go super simple with her accessories. She wore silver barely-there stiletto sandals and donned only a few small rings.

Also of note: She was debuting a fresh rose gold 'do. Delevingne complemented her new hair with a subtle pink lipstick, rosy cheeks, a bronze smoky eye and, of course, the fiercest eyebrows we've ever seen.

Delevingne isn't the only star who is taking Valerian red carpet fashion to the next level. We've been continuously mesmerized by her costar Rihanna's sartorial picks as well. Some of our favorite looks that the 29-year-old singer has worn include a feathered and fringed pink Prada stunner (at the July 25 Paris premiere), a pale pink off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli Couture gown (at the July 17 Los Angeles premiere) and a flowing, scarlet Giambattista Valli dress (at the July 24 London Town event).

