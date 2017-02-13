Call her blonde! Carly Rae Jepsen showed off a platinum pixie cut Sunday, February 12, during her 2017 Grammys commercial for Target, seen in the above video. Joined by Lil Yachty, the pop star, 31, covered Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s 1988 hit “It Takes Two.”

The Canadian singer relaxes against a wall of emoji pillows and travels through the superstore’s frozen food and beauty departments while sporting her new look. She had previously been rocking a much darker hairstyle, but switched over to lighter locks last month before her performance at the NHL All-Star Game January 29. “Lil blonde me about to sing O Canada at the #NHLAllStar game!” she wrote on Instagram that day.

Jepsen has never been shy about changing up her hair color. Since breaking out with 2012’s “Call Me Maybe,” she’s donned a red bob with bangs, long jet-black tresses and her natural brown hue.



“I get to a point with my hair where I just need to change it for fun,” she told PopSugar in 2013. “The red was inspired by Disney. They asked me to play Ariel for the diamond release of The Little Mermaid. They did a new music video for "Part of Your World," and I got to play the part of her in real life. They said, ‘It's contemporary so you can be a brunette.’ But no, Ariel has to have red hair. So I dyed it extremely red for that, and then after, I toned it down for my day to day.”

Now, her brighter ’do has also caused her to brighten up her wardrobe. “I battle Stockholm darkness by dressing more and more colourful as the week rolls on,” Jepsen captioned an Instagram shot of her wearing a red sweater, printed top and marigold shorts in Sweden last week.

Though Jepsen didn't attend the awards show, her new hue was well represented on music's biggest night. Katy Perry debuted a platinum style when she took the stage to perform her latest single "Chained to the Rhythm" for the first time. Perhaps both ladies were inspired by Best Rap Album nominee Kanye West, who dyed his hair the same shade in December after being hospitalized for exhaustion.



