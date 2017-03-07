Danielle Bregoli, better known as "Cash Me Outside" girl, recently transformed her look with a dramatic makeunder.

The 13-year-old Instagram star got her alias name when she appeared on Dr. Phil in September 2016. Bregoli had been exhibiting bad behavior such as stealing her mom's credit cards and punching a stranger on an airplane. She became famous for her catchphrase "catch me outside."

Bregoli's signature style included flashy jewelry such as hoop earrings, belly shirts and elaborately manicured long nails. Recently, however, the teen shared a new photo on Instagram in which it appears she has undergone a dramatic makeunder transformation.



I been down so long it look like up to me / 📸 @liz01 💇🏻& makeup @wanthy 🖤 @jayboogie A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

In the photo, shot by Liz Barclay, with makeup and hair by Wanthy Rayos and fashion assistance by Jay Boogie, Bregoli is lounging on white bedding, while wearing a nude pink off-the-shoulder top and baggy light jeans. Her red hair is worn down in a natural style. She is not wearing her signature hoops and, instead, has just a thin, gold chain around her neck. True to her well-known style, she has long, white nails.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

"I been down so long it look like up to me," she captioned the March 5 Instragram post, quoting Drake lyrics.



The provocative teen's fans responded to the new look favorably with encouraging posts. "This is so pretty," one user wrote, while another called her "a literal goddess."

Since her first appearance on Dr. Phil, Bregoli sought treatment at the Turn About Ranch. During a later episode, the program's director of admissions commended her hard work. Bregoli has said she would like to be a nurse and work against cyber-bullying.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!