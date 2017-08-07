Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Launching a Signature Home Collection for QVC

John Russo, Courtesy of Casa Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones is bringing her chic style to an upcoming home collection. The 47-year-old Tony Award-winning actress is launching a home décor line to debut on QVC, she announced in a Monday, August 7, press release.

The signature collection, dubbed Casa Zeta-Jones, is set to launch on September 28. It will feature an assortment of items including bedding, bath towels, table linens and rugs.

"I can't wait for everyone to see Casa Zeta-Jones," the Feud star said in the press release. "I am thrilled to bring my home and bedding line to QVC. This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now, and I am delighted to share it with QVC customers."



Added Executive Vice President of Merchandising for QVC, Doug Howe: "We have been truly impressed not only by Catherine's luxurious design aesthetic, but her keen eye for detail as well. Her dedication to perfection is evident in even the smallest details of each item, and we are confident our customers will be both enthralled by her collection and amazed at the ease with which it transforms the home."

The Broadway star's home décor aesthetic is inspired by her childhood in Wales and influenced by her Welsh heritage. Her seamstress mother and her lifetime of travels have also contributed to her keen eye for style, according to the release. The upcoming line will blend luxury and opulence with functionality and versatility. It will also have touches of old Hollywood elegance.

