Look good, do good! On Thursday, March 9, Urban Decay is introducing it’s cult favorite Eyeshadow Primer Potion in an all-new limited-edition matte beige shade called Fix. The best part: 100 percent of the purchase price will be donated to women’s empowerment nonprofits chosen by UD’s foundation, The Ultraviolet Edge.

The new shade of primer is a chic matte beige, the perfect base for all of your smoky eye liner and shadow combos! Primer Potion, $20, claims to keep color true and smudge-free for a whopping 24 hours — so you can layer on the makeup to your heart’s delight and get out there and do you, whether that means working, playing or maybe even protesting! It’s available exclusively on urbandecay.com and at Urban Decay freestanding stores on March 9, so get it while you can (we all know what happens when UD launches new exclusives — we got shut out with the last Vault!)

UD’s Ultraviolet Edge launched in 2015 and the initiative raised $528,000 that year and $750,000 in 2016 from the sales of limited-edition shades of the Eyeshadow Primer Potion .

This year, you can help make a difference, too. Virtual fist bump!