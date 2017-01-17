Bollar

The big cheese! Since her big-screen debut in 1928, Minnie Mouse has been a Hollywood muse. Her signature girly style of red with white polka-dots has become instantly recognizable around the globe. Minnie has been a fashion inspiration for Kate Spade, Commes des Garcons, Lanvin, Barneys and LC Lauren Conrad, just to name a few who’ve featured her in their collections.



But this year, for #RocktheDots, the annual celebration of all things Minnie Mouse, and in honor of National Polka Dot Day on Sunday, January 22, celebrated photographer Gray Malin — whose arial photographs hang in the homes of stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Conrad and Emma Roberts — has taken on the Disney icon as his latest muse in a new (and timely for award season!) series entitled “Red Carpet.” Malin, who’s known for his aerial compositions, took inspiration from Hollywood, staging a formal affair on a sprawling red carpet. This series also includes the artist’s first-ever video piece, which you can see right here!

Gray Malin

“Minnie Mouse has helped make polka dots famous all over the world, and I am continually inspired by her impact on fashion and pop culture,” Malin tells Stylish. “Her red with white polka-dot dress and the classic red carpet have always been symbolic of Hollywood to me. I consider Minnie one of Hollywood's most iconic leading ladies, so the red carpet seemed like a fitting setting for a collection that celebrates her timeless style."

Kat Marcinowski

For more Minnie Mouse inspiration, follow @MinnieStyle on Instagram and rock your own dots in celebration of Minnie Mouse and National Polka Dot Day using #RockTheDots and #MinnieStyle.

“Red Carpet” prints are available on the Gray Malin website: graymalin.com

