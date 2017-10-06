Levi's

Blue jean babies! Levi's hosted a party in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 5 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Trucker Jacket. Stars including Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd, Busy Philipps and Taylor Kitsch gathered together to pay tribute to the iconic jacket that they all grew up loving and wearing and reveal their favorite memories from the past and how they wear the famous outwear now to Stylish.



"I think I was 14 years old when I got my first Levi's jacket and I bought it with my mom at a vintage store in Amsterdam," Strijd says. "I just felt so cool. A denim jacket can feel really tough in a way."

Phillips' first memory of her Levi's jacket came to her at a young age too. The 38-year-old actress tells Stylish, "I had a jean jacket when I was on Dawson's Creek that I was obsessed with, but I left it in a hotel. It was devastating and I feel like I have maybe never gotten over it." To make up for it, the Freaks and Geeks alum says, "I have a collection of jean jackets in my home now with an entire rack of them. It's a serious addiction."

As for Kitsch's first denim jacket? It didn't even belong to him! "I have two older brothers and my oldest brother is 7 years older than me and I would steal his button up growing up. I would literally steal it and go to school in it when I was in 4th, 5th or 6th grade. I used to get the sh-t kicked out of me for stealing it, but it was worth it," he admits.

The Lone Survivor said comfort is everything when it comes to what he likes to wear now. "Jeans, cowboy boots and a button up or something that's easy is my style," he says.

