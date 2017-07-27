BACKGRID

Charlize Theron has been serving incredible style as she continues her Atomic Blonde press tour. While a Dior bralette may not be the most approachable style statement for your everyday gal, an easy, breezy tank top is. For the Oscar winner, L’Agence shirts are a go-to part of her off-duty street style look.

The style staple in question is the Perfect Scoop Neck Tank in black, which the actress-producer has been spotted wearing three times over the past month. Theron first rocked the casual tank at the JFK airport in NYC on June 26. She paired it with wide leg pants and crisp white sneakers. She rocked the shirt again with track pants and Birkenstocks on July 12.



Lastly, the Mad Max: Fury Road star re-wore the comfy jersey number to the Howard Stern Show in NYC on July 19. This time, however, she chose to pair the simple top with a ruched black skirt and lace stiletto pumps for the promotional appearance.

The Perfect Scoop Neck Tank is available online at ShopBop for $85 and is available in black, gray and white.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!