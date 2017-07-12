Makeover alert! Famed celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is giving one of the most iconic products in her makeup collection a limited edition revamping in honor of Nordstrom’s Annual anniversary sale.

Meet Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Blush Glow, which will retail for $75 exclusively at Nordstrom for a limited time starting on July 21. Much like the OG Filmstar Bronze & Glow (which Tilbury says was inspired by Jennifer Lopez — so you know it’s going to make you glow), the limited edition palette comes with a bronzing powder, which can be used to give a sunkissed glow and contour cheekbones. But in lieu of the cult-fave highlighter, which imparts an otherworldly sheen and shimmer for a candlelit glow, the updated version of the palette contains a blush shade from Tilbury’s equally popular Cheek to Chic Blush. In other words, in one small palette you will get everything you need to help emphasize your summer tan with a healthy flush.

Like the original formulation, Filmstar Bronze & Blush, the remix comes in the ultra-glamorous art deco inspired rose gold packaging. Tilbury has a no-fail trick to applying the product, which she explains in numerous tutorials as “follow the hollow.” The steps are simple: Make a fishy face, and then follow the hollow in your cheeks with the bronzer to give yourself chiseled cheekbones. Then, swirl the blush across the apples of your cheeks for a healthy and happy flush!

The most exciting part of the launch? If you have a Nordstrom card, you can nab this limited edition remix starting on July 13.

