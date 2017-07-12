Chris Hemsworth Is Now the Face of Boss Bottled Fragrance

Courtesy Hugo Boss Parfums

Chris Hemsworth has a new role to add to his resume: He’s now the brand ambassador for Hugo Boss' Boss Bottled and the brand's Man of Today campaign. To start off, he’ll be starring in a campaign launching in the U.S. this month to celebrate the newest addition to the Boos fragrance family, the citrusy, woodsy Boss Bottled Tonic.

The Australian actor, 33, told Us exclusively, "I feel great about being the new face of [the fragrances]. It’s a huge honour and I really identify with the values that the 'Man of Today' stands for. Life should be a journey of passion, honesty and integrity and be about having a greater awareness of your impact in the community and the people you interact with."

The brand also gave us an exclusive look at this picture from the shoot below:

Courtesy Hugo Boss Parfums

This is great timing for any man looking for a new scent. Tonic hits just the right balance of zesty and refreshing that’s perfect for summer. It opens with grapefruit, bitter orange, lemon and apple blended with a sharp tang of ginger, and dries down into a rich wood base.

We think Hemsworth is an easy choice for a fragrance contract thanks to his classic elegance that makes him stand out on the red carpet. But one might argue that it’s his dedication and love for his family that makes him a real heart-stealer. Plus, when he’s not baking dinosaur cakes for his kids or making us laugh about untrue rumors about his marriage to wife Elsa Pataky, he also happens to save the world as Thor. Talk about a man with many talents.



Courtesy Hugo Boss Parfums

As for the campaign, the accompanying TV campaign by Nicolas Winding Refn and a print campaign shot by photographer Nathaniel Goldberg will launch globally in September.



Courtesy Hugo Boss Parfums

