Chrissy Teigen is a supermodel, a hands-on mom, a Twitter queen, best-selling cookbook author — and now the multihyphenate can add makeup creator to her resume!

The 31-year-old announced on Thursday, April 13, that she teamed with one of her favorite makeup brands, Becca Cosmetics, on a perfect-for-summer palette called the Glow Face Palette.

"I CANNOT WAIT FOR YOU ALL TO TRY MY NEW GLOW PALETTE!!!" the mom of 12-month-old Luna, who is married to John Legend, posted on Instagram. "Every time I use it, I cannot believe it's actually mine. It's perfection."



The limited edition set has four pressed powders to help you achieve the ultimate summer glow. One is Becca's iconic Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Rose Gold, which Teigen has been a fan of for years. There are also three new shades — Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Beach Nectar, Sunlit Bronzer in Malibu Soleil and Luminous Blush in Hibiscus Bloom — which the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl created in collaboration with the beauty brand.

According to Becca Cosmetics, the highly anticipated palette, priced at $46, will be launching world-wide "soon" (no official date yet). We can't wait!

