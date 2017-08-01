Chrissy Teigen Complaining About Her 'Period Skin' Is All of Us

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Chrissy Teigen has proven time and time again that there is absolutely no topic off limits — and that's exactly why we love her! Most recently, the 31-year-old laid it all out about a not-so-glamorous situation many women deal with every single month.

On Monday, July 31, Teigen Snapchatted a video of her makeup free face. "Period skin. So mad," she captioned the video, which showed splotchy red blemishes on her nose, cheeks and chin. The mom's monthly skin struggle is one so many of us can relate to, and we applaud the Sports Illustrated model for getting super real about it.

Teigen recently opened up about another not-often-talked-about subject in the July 2017 issue of Marie Claire. The Cravings author shared the most personal details about her sex life — and body — with husband John Legend during the interview.

"John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole.' And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.' I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again,'" Teigen recalled.



She also discussed more serious matters, including whether she wants more kids: "I would definitely adopt or have foster children," she dished. "But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having postpartum depression again], but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was – could it?"

Teigen and the "All of Me" singer, 38, are parents of daughter Luna, 16 months.

