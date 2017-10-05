From fresh-faced to flawless in under a minute! Chrissy Teigen showed Us her entire glam routine in less than 60 seconds thanks to a hyperlapse video on her Instagram on her Instagram on Thursday, October 5. Not only is it totally fascinating to watch her glam squad go to work, we’ve picked up a couple of tips … and you can too!



“Thank god there's no audio @dayaruci @eosborne_makeup,” the Lip Sync Battle host captioned the post. The video begins with the 32-year-old cookbook author rocking a robe, wet hair and no makeup, and we even get a glimpse of her husband John Legend behind her in a towel. Next, hair stylist Dayaruci begins blowing out her locks using a round brush as makeup artist Emma Osbourne defines Chrissy's brows.



Once the blowout is complete, her mane man clips her hair up on the top of her head and starts applying mermaid length extensions, which he then curls. Emma continues to work her magic on Chrissy’s eyes, adding Marc Jacobs Eye-concic shadow in Scandulust and Lancome mascara to create a smoky eye. Next, it’s onto applying fake lashes and a nude lip, while Dayaruci is still hard at on her extensions.



As she getting simultaneously glammed, Chrissy checks her phone, drinks water and yawns. For the finishing touches, her hairstylist unpins her hair and curls the top section. The look is finally complete when Chrissy gives a sassy hair toss. Stylish thinks she looked amazing both before and after her transformation, but it’s nice to know it takes a village — even for celebrities!



