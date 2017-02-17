ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Need we say it? #Goals! The ageless Christie Brinkley positively stunned in a red jumpsuit at the launch of Sports Illustrated's 2017 Swimsuit issue on Thursday, February 16, in NYC.

With her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, by her side, Brinkley, 63, who posed with her girls inside the latest issue, modeled the skintight scarlet stunner, teamed with an Amanda Pearl clutch and bombshell waves.

Meanwhile, Joel, 31, and Brinkley Cook, 18, opted for black ensembles. While the "Notice Me" singer rocked a leopard mini, topped with a moto jacket, her teen sis, a Parsons student and aspiring model, turned heads in a textured dress with a feathered hemline.

Right before the issue hit stands, Brinkley proudly shared the bikini group shot via Instagram with an empowering message: "I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface."

A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

She added, "Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴" with the hashtag, "#proudmomhere."

