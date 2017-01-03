Good Morning 😘 A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:47am PST

It’s a Body Party, indeed! Ciara’s baby bump just keeps growing and growing — and all the proof is on her Instagram. The “I Bet” singer, who’s expecting her first child with Seahawks quarterback husband Russell Wilson, shared a selfie on January 2, where she modeled a slim-fitting black sweater that hugged her protruding stomach. “Good Morning 😘,” she captioned the photo.

Just one day before, the Grammy Award winner posted her first selfie of the new year — at a Seahawks game, wearing a shirt with her husband’s number and a large pair of mirrored round sunglasses. And for for a December 23 photo, she stripped down to a Calvin Klein sports bra and matching panties, covering her bump in a pair of dark wash denim overalls.

But one of Cici’s most notable maternity looks thus far has been her Stephane Rolland turtleneck gown with a massive black and white ruffled asymmetrical skirt that showed off her black satin Giuseppe Zanotti Design platform pumps. The pop star wore the look to the 2016 American Music Awards, and went on to call the piece one of her “favorite dresses of all” in a November 21 Instagram.

Ciara, who’s also mom of Future with her ex-fiance, Future, has posted plenty of photos of her changing figure since announcing her pregnancy on October 25, 2016 (which marked her 31st birthday). “On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give... 👶🏽🍼💃🏽☺️❤️,” she wrote. The couple, who began dating n 2015, wed in July 2016 after abstaining from sex before marriage.

