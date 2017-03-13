I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

He said yes! Colton Haynes accepted a proposal — and a shimmering diamond engagement band — from his boyfriend, celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham, on Saturday, March 11.

While the 28-year-old Teen Wolf alum's hand is slightly blurry in a FaceTime screenshot shared by his best friend, actress Ally Maki, via Instagram on Sunday, March 12, it's clear that there are multiple diamonds on the thick band, and that it needs no help shining.

"Personally, I LOVE Colton's engagement band," Stylish's go-to diamond expert, Michael O'Connor, tells Us. "In so many ways, this shows how far engagements and weddings have come! From a stylist perspective, this is one of the seriously hot new trends that some people, men and women alike, are doing. They're forgoing the 'classic' styles and going with a diamond band that can be stacked with an identical wedding band or an entire series of bands for a truly unique and signature wedding look."



O'Connor also notes that some people are adding colorful gemstones to the band, too, to signify birth or engagement months. "It's a hot trend!" he says.

As for his estimate for Haynes' specific band? "The diamond eternity band appears to be about 4.5 carats with all the stones combined, which could make the ring valued at approximately $20,000," the diamond expert tells Stylish.

Haynes announced his engagement to Leatham, 46, who he revealed he was dating in February, on March 12 via Instagram. He's since posted two more pictures from the engagement, including a shot of the screen from which Cher helped his fiancé propose.



Haynes also shared this sweet note: "Overwhelmed by all of the love & support y'all have been sending @jeffleatham & I on our engagement. The fact that so many people love love as much as we do is truly inspiring and I feel so humbled. Who woulda thought that a lil ole kansas boy would meet a country boy from Utah & embark on journey that truly feels like [one] in the movies? I wish the same for everyone out there. No matter who you love...don't be afraid to love hard :)."

