I did my Mommy's makeup...on my app now!! Happy Valentines day💋💋💋 @claire_maree64 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Mommy makeover! Zendaya celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a video of herself doing her mother Claire Stoermer’s makeup.

In the clip she posted on Instagram Tuesday, February 14, the singer, 20, begins by plucking her mom’s eyebrows. Stoermer comments that Zendaya’s makeup application skills have "gotten better" before complaining about a painful pluck. Small snag aside, the K.C. Undercover actress certainly has the credentials of an expert makeup artist.



Getty Images

You May Also Like Jessie J on Her New Makeup Line and the Trends She’d Never Try

Zendaya has been applying her own makeup for red carpets since she was a teenager. “Being in the industry, I watched so many people doing my makeup, I was like, ‘Hey, I can do this,’” she told Byrdie in 2015. “And then on top of that, then I was like, ‘Wait, I can do it even better.’”

She also admitted to the website that before making beauty tutorials of her own, she learned how to apply products using YouTube tutorials. “It was a process,” continued the Disney Channel star. “There were a lot of times people would do my makeup, and it would be awful, and I would be orange. Nothing matched. So then you learn how to do your own makeup.”

Her mastery of makeup landed her a beauty contract with CoverGirl last year. “You sometimes assume that because makeup is sold at the drugstore, the pigment won’t be as opaque. But they have bomb colors,” Zendaya told Teen Vogue at the time. “They even have some dope colors that I haven’t seen in higher-end brands. They’re especially great if you wet them.”



VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In January, the Daya by Zendaya founder added another campaign to her résumé: Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2017 "Tropico Italiano" ad, in which she appears dancing through the streets of Capri.

A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:49am PST

Watch Zendaya do her mom's makeup on her app.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.