Found: Daenerys’ Silver Dragon Chain From ‘Game of Thrones’

Daenerys’s braids had competition for the most eye-catching element of her style on the Game of Thrones season 7 episode, “Dragonstone”: The solid sterling silver MEY Designs Mother of Dragons Chain. It was the perfect accessory for the “Khaleesi,” played by Emila Clarke. And for fans of the show and Dany's style, the jewelry company is offering replicas for $3,650!

The chain, made in collaboration between the show’s Emmy-winning costume designer Michele Clapton and jewelry brand Yunus & Elizawore, weighs in at 640 grams (about 1.5 pounds), is 40 inches long and features hand-carved links to evoke the idea of a dragon’s spine with three of the mythical creatures’ heads serving as a clasp.

This strong piece reflects Dany’s growing sense of power. Having just come home to Westeros to reclaim her throne, she is looking to project strength, and it did just that as it sat across her chest like a sash in her long-awaited meeting with Jon Snow. It was a show-stopping moment that juxtaposed her penchant for formality, titles and lineage, with Snow’s more straight-forward approach.

Her introduction: “You stand in the presence of Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, rightful heir to the Iron Throne, rightful queen of the Andals and the First Men, protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains.”

His: “This is Jon Snow … He’s the King in the North.”

