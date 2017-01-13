Patrick Demarchelier/Vogue

Keeping it real! With the release of Fifty Shades Darker a month away, Dakota Johnson is dishing on what it was really like to film the movie's R-rated sex scenes with costar Jamie Dornan.



"Nudity is really interesting for an actor," Johnson, 27, told Vogue inside its February 2017 issue. "Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total dick? There's no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There's no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance."



That said, is the Hollywood scion (her dad is Don Johnson, her mom is Melanie Griffith) up for more onscreen nudity once the franchise wraps? "Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know," she said. "Maybe I have more of a European mind-set about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f--k."



Johnson, who test-drove a banged, bobbed hairstyle for the Vogue shoot (and posed alongside fellow Hollywood blue blood Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis), also had a few words for those who have claimed that she is a bit embarrassed by her star-turning role. "I'm truly proud of it. It's a cool story, and I think it's different, and different is what I'm about," she said.



The How to Be Single actress added, "I've been in a phase of my life where I'm fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality. I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life, and it's very interesting to me."



