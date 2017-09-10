Daphne Oz: What’s in My Bag?

Brad Barket/Getty Images

As a mom of two with one on the way this winter, Daphne Oz has to do some heavy lifting. Brimming with essentials for Philomena, 3, and Jovan, 22 months, “all my bags are very weighted,” admits the natural foods chef and author.

The 31-year-old, wed to financial analyst John Jovanovic, shares her haul exclusively with Us Weekly.

Shore Thing

“On my iPhone, I have about 250,000 photos of my kids. I also have a tiny shell my daughter found on the beach in Florida. I keep that in my wallet because it’s so pretty.”

Playing It Safe

“I have the House of Marley headphones because I’m so Rasta! I don’t like to take calls with my phone by my head because of radiation.”

Bedtime Story

“I carry Goodnight Moon. I feel like every mom is reading that. Because I don’t have time to read — I lie in bed and fall asleep — I listen to audiobooks. I’m slowly working my way through Anna Karenina.”

Throwing Shade

“My Garrett Leight sunglasses go with me everywhere. They are the only ones I wear.”

Favorite Toys

“My kids are both obsessed with dinosaurs, so I have two small rubber dinosaurs. I also have two really small Trolls. My daughter thinks she’s Poppy.”

What else is in Oz’s bag? A Maya Brenner necklace with her children’s initials; Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Ampoules; a Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder; a Charlotte Tilbury Powder & Sculpt Brush; a Bare Minerals liquid lipstick in Weekend; a Bare Minerals lipstick in XOX; keys on a red coil chain; hair bows in purple and blue; a Saks card; polaroids; five Euros; an iPhone charger; Orbit gum; Trident gum; KIND Fruit Bites in strawberry; Neosporin and Coromega packs.



