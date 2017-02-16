Demi Lovato/Instagram

The cat's meow, indeed! Demi Lovato showcased her flawless figure in one fierce — and super sheer! — catsuit via Instagram on Wednesday, February 15.

The "Body Say" singer, 24, stunned followers in the beaded one-piece, which featured a plunging neckline and strategic black beading. She paired the skintight suit with patent pumps and tousled waves.

While she opted to leave the snap caption-less, her fans certainly had plenty to say! "Slay mum," one wrote, while another commented, "Hot damn! You are perfect." Yet another tagged a friend and asked, "you see?!? Beautiful AF." The nearly NSFW photo has already garnered close to 1.5 million likes.

As to where she wore the sultry ensemble? She wasn't papped out and about, so perhaps for just a casual night in? (Update: She's filming the upcoming Bee Gees tribute.) She certainly didn't hide that body at the Grammys, though! Lovato wore not one, but two body-flaunting looks that night: a crocheted, cleavage-baring stunner by Julien Macdonald for the carpet, and then a plunging beaded number with a high slit for her performance.



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty

And trust, she's fully aware how she's pushing the envelope. "When your dress is completely see through……," she captioned a red carpet snap via Instagram, adding devil and angel emojis for extra flair.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.