Demi Lovato debuted a new shorter 'do at the Kids' Choice Awards 2017 on Saturday, March 11, in Los Angeles.



The Disney alum, 24, attended the ceremony in a flattering coral Halston Heritage jumpsuit, but it's her new, much shorter cut that got us talking. Her wavy lob is a major departure from the super long, voluminous hair that she’s been spotted rocking all winter long.

Lovato’s hair stylist, Cesar DeLeon Ramirez, hinted at a major cut ahead of her Kids’ Choice Awards appearance on his Instagram account. He gave Lovatics a sneak peek of what was to come by sharing a picture of a pile of her chopped hair with the caption “the Big Chop.” He certainly wasn’t exaggerating!

Although there’s no word on whether the “Confident” singer is going to abandon the extensions that she’s been wearing through the season, the collar-bone-length, angled ’do is perfect for the warm weather that’s on the horizon.

Unfortunately, Lovato's perfect beach waves and complementary coral lip stayed pristine for only a brief moment. On stage to promote Smurfs: The Lost Village, Lovato was slimed in the face with an insane amount of the green stuff. The 24-year-old singer, who was the first slime victim of the night, took it like a champ and smiled throughout her seconds-long attack. Other stars including Chris Pratt, Kevin Hart and host John Cena were also doused by the show’s signature goo throughout the night.



