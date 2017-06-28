Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

A star in bloom! Demi Moore turned heads at the premiere of her new movie Blind at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York City in an impossibly chic pink-and-green Gucci floral suit On Monday June 26, in NYC. Paired with black-frame glasses and a patterned clutch, she looked sophisticated but daring. The element that took the 54-year-old's look up yet another notch? Her bright blue Christian Louboutin shoes peeking out from underneath her pants.

This colorful combination is a fun way to take a risk, and Moore pulled it off in spades. While the power suit has the usual sleek silhouette, the pattern and sheen of the fabric provide two unexpected twists, and the shoes added a colorful punch. Moore’s long shiny, straight locks and subtle makeup capped off the look. The overall effect: chic but decidedly not stuffy, the perfect balance for a woman has been known for standing out on the red carpet for decades. It was a smart choice on the part of her stylist Karla Welch.

Also at the premiere were her costar Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, costar Dylan McMermott along with fiancee Maggie Q, Dan Amboyer, John Buffalo Miller, and director Michael Miller. The movie tells the story of a novelist (played by Baldwin) who was blinded in a car crash that took his wife's life, and then later meets and has affair with a woman (Moore) who reawakens his passion for writing. The movie opens nationwide July 14 .

