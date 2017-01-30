Stefanie Keenan/Getty

A family that slays together, stays together! Demi Moore brought her daughters Tallulah and Scout Willis to a fancy fete in West Hollywood on Friday, January 27.

At Harper Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable Women party, the Wild Oats actress, 54, looked ravishing in a solid black maxidress with a delicate pleated skirt and a ruffled neckline. She wore her dark, waist-length locks loose and wavy, sweeping her hair over her shoulder to display her dangling jeweled earrings.

Tallulah, 22, also went for an LBD, pairing her ankle-length frock with a velvet topper that featured a fur collar. Pewter-colored platform pumps with an ankle strap gave her some shine. Scout, 25, opted for color, taking the plunge in a red and white floral dress that had a deep V neckline.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

On the carpet, Moore hinted that her flowing number might not have been picked out by a stylist. When a reporter asked if the trio shares dresses, the G.I. Jane star replied, “We are tonight!” Scout told another reporter that her mom has taught her “everything” about style.

Rumer Willis, who wasn’t at the event, has expressed similar sentiments too. She once told Us Weekly that she often raids her mama’s closet (and who wouldn’t?). “My mom has got some great stuff," she said. "She's been collecting vintage clothes since she was my age — maybe even younger, like 16 — so she has some really great things in there."

But there’s one facet of Moore’s stash that’s off-limits. “My mom's shoes are a size and a half too small," she noted, “which is the cruelest joke that could ever be played on me!"

