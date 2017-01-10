Despite Donald Trump's claim, the 'dress shops' in Washington, D.C., are not, in fact, sold out ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

As you may recall, Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8, and used her acceptance speech to publicly denounce Donald Trump. Well, the president-elect has officially responded, and this time, the imminent leader of the free world had a very specific statement about ... fashion retail in the nation's capital.

Shortly after the Oscar-winning actress' speech, Trump told the New York Times, "We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars. All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It's hard to find a great dress for this inauguration."

But the "dress shops" in Washington, D.C., are not sold out. As a matter of fact, according to Elle, Jezebel and the Times itself, stores are getting even less business than usual. The closest Bloomingdale's to the city told Elle.com, "It's not what was expected, but [we have] a few [people shopping for the inauguration]. We were expecting heavy traffic and it has not been that way. The last inauguration was a lot more people shopping."



The outlets also polled local stores including Intermix, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Betsy Fisher and Michael Kors, among others, all of which confirmed that they do indeed have plenty of dresses in stock, should people come shopping for Inauguration Day. The U.S. presidential inauguration is scheduled for Friday, January 20.

Trump's declaration came right after Streep, 67, told a star-packed audience (and 20 million viewers at home) that the former reality star's presidential run was the "one performance this year that stunned her. … not because it was good, there was nothing good about it, but it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life."



Streep finished by asking everyone to support the Committee to Protect Journalists, "because we are going to need them going forward and they'll need us to safeguard the truth."



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



