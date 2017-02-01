Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstoc

Bold babes! Just days after Bella Hadid rocked Dior's sheer bustier dress (and bared her nipples!) at the label's couture show afterparty in Paris, Dianna Agron slipped into the same dress, albeit a slightly more modest take on the design, in NYC.



Agron, 30, chose the tulle Dior dress — in black and with lined cups — for her visit to the Dior Poison Club, where Dior's Poison Girl Eau de Toilette was officially launched on Tuesday, January 31. The Glee alum teamed the style with Dior hot pants, an embellished clutch by the brand and pointed-toe pumps.



Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Hadid, 20, also dropped into the Dior Poison Club (on the arm of her brother, Anwar), clad in a denim dress with a bustier-style bodice. But on January 23, the Dior Beauty ambassador attended Dior's Bal Masque wearing a blue take on Agron's dress, sans lining but with crystal embellishments. A choker necklace and a black mask were her only accessories.



Later that night, the model shared an Instagram snap of herself sprawled out on the floor in the dress with the caption, "Thank you @Dior for always making me feel like a princess 👸."



Bella Hadid/Instagram

We think both ladies stunned in the daring number, but we're passing the question to you: Who wore it best, Agron or Hadid? Vote in the Stylish poll below!



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



