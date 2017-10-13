Paras Griffin/Getty

When word reached Stylish that Porsha Williams chopped off her signature locks in favor a a shaved ‘do we were shook. Would the Real Housewives of Atlanta really take such a drastic step?



Well, it turns out that Williams is a lot sneakier than we had imagined. The RHOA star posted two shots of herself to Instagram in which she appeared to be completely bald. She even captioned one of them “Bald is beautiful” – one of the reasons she had us momentarily convinced.



It turns out the reality TV personality is skilled at the art of the illusion. Williams still has her hair — it’s just hidden under a wig cap. Her longtime stylist and friend Kellon Deryck gave BET the scoop and revealed that they didn’t really shave William’s head. How did they pull of this trickery of tresses? Deryck used a stocking cap that matched her skin, et voila! Williams was “bald.”



The stylist also explained to BET that they do this to install all of Williams’ fabulous wigs. This technique is part of my #flawlessillusion technique to make wigs look like they are growing from the scalp. Her hair is braided underneath the cap that is customized to replicate a natural scalp! It's the best way to make your hair unit completely undetectable," he explained to BET.



In fact their stunt wasn’t aimed to pull off an April Fools day joke early — Williams and Deryck were prepping her for the ponytail wig for her new play, Two Can Play At That Game, which opens this weekend.



