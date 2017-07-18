Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line has been a closely guarded secret since it was announced in April 2016. But the look she wore to the Hollywood premiere of her new movie Valerian and the City of Thousand Planets, on Monday, July 17, may have given fans a preview of what to expect of the brand.

Makeup artist Mylah Morales tagged @fentybeauty in a shot of the makeup look she created for the singer/actress for the premiere, indicating that at least one of the products used is from the line.

But if all the products Morales used on Rihanna were from the brand, this lovely pink eye shadow and matching lipstick would be the clearest look the star has offered yet. And the rich pigment and soft textures featured in her eye makeup suggest that Fenty will be full of colorful, yet luxe offerings.

There have been only a couple of hints as to what to expect thus far. In September 2016, the news backstage at the Fenty x Puma show at New York Fashion Week was about a holographic lipstick rumored to be from the line.

And in April, there were reports that at a Puma event, Rihanna told the crowd a highlighter she was wearing was part of her line, and one that she’s keeping secret until the September launch.

Will the star offer more peeks into the Fenty universe before its fall unveiling? Time will tell. In the meantime you can sign up for updates at the brand's site.

