You May Also Like Rihanna's Beauty Line Is Coming! 5 Things We're Excited About

When fashion is power! Dior is teaming up with its brand ambassador Rihanna to make its "We Should All Be Feminists" tees more impactful. The French fashion house announced in a release on Tuesday, February 28, that a portion of the proceeds from each shirt sold will benefit the "Love on the Brain" singer's Clara Lionel Foundation.

The foundation, which Rihanna, 29, founded in 2012, is dedicated to supporting and funding groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency programs around the world, especially in impoverished communities.

I ❤️️@dior A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:31am PST

Meanwhile, the tees, which debuted in Maria Grazia Chiuri's first collection for the label this past September, already have a huge celeb following. The $710 piece has been spotted on Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, a variety of models and fashion bloggers and, of course, Rihanna herself. And no wonder: It features a powerful line from Chimamanda Ngozi's famous TED Talk, later re-popularized by Beyoncé's hit "***Flawless."



The Barbadian beauty is no stranger to philanthropy, of course. She's not only dedicated to helping students get a U.S. education through her foundation's scholarship program, but she also built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home country.

Paul Marotta/Getty

For all that and more, Rihanna was named the Harvard Foundation's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year. When she made it to the famed Ivy League college to accept her award, she joked with a hair flip (above), "So I finally made it to Harvard. Never thought I would say that, but it feels good!"

The runway tee is available to purchase in Dior Boutiques and online at Dior.com through May 15. You can also get it on Saks.com from March 14 to the 28, directly following International Women's Day on March 8.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.