Here's an idea we just love: Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and more stars are sharing what they would do in the name of love as a part of Dior's new Love Chain campaign.



Jacopo Raule/Getty

The charitable initiative has each person respond to the question, "and you, what would you do for love?" Dior compiled the celebrity responses into a YouTube video (watch it above!) and is encouraging the rest of us to post our own video answers to the thought-provoking question using the hashtag #diorlovechain. Then, Dior asks that we nominate friends and family to answer the same question.



For each #diorlovechain post, the iconic fashion house pledged to donate $1 to the WE Charity (formerly known as Free the Children). Specifically, the donations will benefit the WE Schools program, a charity backed by Portman, which helps educate young girls in Kenya.

In the video opener, the Jackie actress, 36, begins by asking the question, "and you, what would you do for love?"

The first response, comes from Pattinson, 31, who muses, "I think I would try to make myself a better person."

Bella Hadid was also tapped to participate in the initiative. "I would do anything for love," the 20-year-old model says.

"I would do anything my mom asks," chimes in model Winnie Harlowe. "I love my mom."

Portman's response: "For love, I would travel to the end of the earth." Watch the rest of the answers in the video above!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.