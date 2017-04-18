Ever think you'd be jealous of … your blender? Trust Us: When you see Dolce & Gabbana's new line of high-fashion kitchen items, you'll have major (appliance) wardrobe envy. A year after the company teamed with Smeg on 100 hand-painted refrigerators, the brands are collaborating again on other bright, colorful pieces for your kitchen.



Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

The new line, called Sicily Is My Love, is inspired by southern Italy and Sicilian folklore. The eye-catching designs feature lemons, prickly pears and bright red cherries — but also floral patterns reminiscent of D&G's popular runway looks. Toasters, citrus juicers, coffee machines, kettles, blenders, stand mixers and slow juicers will be available when the line launches in October.

Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

No word on price yet, but considering the refrigerators went for $34,000 apiece, be prepared to shell out some big bucks for these appliances. If you consider that each item is a true work of art — and will quickly become the focal point of your entire kitchen — you may find it's worth the splurge!

