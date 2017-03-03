For her simple, beautiful wedding to Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley, Domino Kirke chose a stunning, non-traditional dress.

The bride, who is the sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke, wore a lacy, white mini dress for her Monday, February 27, nuptials to the 30-year-old musician. The frock had three-quarter-length lace sleeves and a V-neck. She added pointed-toe white pumps, and wore her chestnut hair down in a natural style.

Ever so slightly excited 😬✨❤️ A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:23am PST

According to posts on social media, Badgley (best known for playing Dan Humphrey on the CW series from 2007 to 2012) wed the birth doula at a Brooklyn, New York, courthouse in front of friends and family, including Kirke's sisters Jemima and Lola. Later, at Brooklyn's Maison May cafe, guests enjoyed a vegan, gluten-free chocolate and orange cake topped with figs and blackberries from Lael Cakes.

Domino's sisters took to social media to share the happy news. "It's all downhill from here," Jemima joked in a tweet.

Courtesy Domino Kirke/Instagram

"When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer," Lola posted alongside an Instagram photo with Domino and Jemima, who was dressed casually in wide-leg jeans and a T-shirt. "Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!' Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."

Badgley has been dating Domino, who has a child from a previous relationship, since 2014. He was previously involved with his GG costar Blake Lively and actress Zoe Kravitz.

