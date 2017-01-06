Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Donald Trump is in Vogue — sort of. The president-elect paid a visit to Conde Nast, home of the high-fashion magazine, according to a Friday, January 6, tweet by the mogul-turned-leader. This meeting follows he and Anna Wintour’s December 13 conversation at Trump Tower, where Kanye West and Bill Gates visited that same day.

“Anna Wintour came to my office at Trump Tower to ask me to meet with the editors of Conde Nast & [Conde Nast board member] Steven Newhouse, a friend,” the former reality star revealed. “Will go this AM.”

Politico reports that Graydon Carter, the editor of Vanity Fair, also sat in on the meeting. Carter and Trump have a spotty history: after Vanity Fair published a scathing review of Trump Grill (the piece named the restaurant as possibly the worst restaurant in America), Trump took to Twitter, as he does, to respond.

“Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine,” he posted on December 15. “Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!”

It appears that Wintour, who was a staunch supporter of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton throughout the election, is embracing the first family once again. After all, Melania Trump covered the February 2005 issue of Vogue for her nuptials to Donald. And in December, Wintour publicly apologized after allegedly being overheard criticizing the Trump Foundation and his future presidency. “Trump’s foundation has done nothing,” Wintour said, according to British tabloid The Mirror at the time. “Its board is packed with relatives, and he’s going to use his presidency to sell himself and his brand and profit personally for himself and his family.”



But according to Wintour's friend and longtime colleague Andre Leon Talley, her meetings are all a part of the game. “As for Anna Wintour going to Mr. Trump, she’s a powerful woman, she’s running an empire, she’s the editorial director of Condé Nast,” Talley told the New York Times. “We can’t judge her for going to a meeting. She’s a professional, powerful woman. That’s all I have to say.”



