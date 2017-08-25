Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Fall into your new 'do! Drybar founder Alli Webb sat down with Stylish at the opening of the brand's newest location in Santa Monica on Friday, August 25. The longtime professional stylist dished on which hairstyles you can expect to see this fall season, tips for making your blowout last longer and how to keep your hair looking hot as it gets cooler out.

Stylish: How can we switch up our hair to transition from summer into fall?

Webb: That's the beauty of Drybar. If you normally go for a more polished, straight blowout, mix it up by trying some tousled waves and texture, or vice versa.

Stylish: Which styles do you predict will be most popular this season?

Webb: I think this fall is all about glam, old Hollywood vibes. We just launched the Old Fashioned, a new hairstyle which is exactly that— beautiful waves that looks great on all hair lengths and textures.

Stylish: With the shift in weather, are there any specific hair changes we can expect to see?

Webb: Less humidity always allows for straighter styles because you aren't fighting with moisture in the site that causes frizz.

Stylish: What's the best style for long haired girls to wear?

Webb: I love soft waves on long hair. A good trick is to start with tighter curls then they can fall into waves over the course of a week for a lived in, but chic style.

Stylish: What about shorter hair?

Webb: I like straight styles on short hair, similar to our Straight Up or Manhattan, which offers a very classic and sophisticated look.

Stylish: How can we make our hair standout and look it's best this fall?

Webb: Nurture it! I'm so proud of one of our new products, Prep Rally— it's full of vitamins, nutrients and biotin which are all great for making hair look and feel it's healthiest!

Stylish: What's the best salon technique a woman can use to DIY a blowout at home?

Webb: A great blowout starts with super clean and well-conditioned hair! Dirt, oil, residue from products and environmental buildup just complicate things and compromise your blowout— not to mention, they ruin any chances for bounce and shine!

Stylish: Any tried and true tricks to make a blowout last a few days longer?

Webb: Our Detox dry shampoo will really help extend your blowout between visits. Detox absorbs oils leaving hair looking, feeling and smelling fresh and clean! Wetting or Re-blowing the front of your hair is also a great trick to refresh your second or third day blowout. I highly recommend using a good shower cap to preserve your blowout when you shower. The terry cloth lining in our Morning After Shower Cap blocks humidity and keeps your style intact. Also, if you sleep on a satin pillowcase, that will help extend the life of your blowout.

