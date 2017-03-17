Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

When in Rome — er, make that Paris! Duchess Kate and Prince William started their two-day royal tour of the City of Light on Friday, March 17, and naturally, the visit called for some Parisian-worthy threads for Kate.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, looked effortlessly stylish in a little black textured, tea-length Alexander McQueen cocktail dress, cinched with a black ribbon. She teamed the design with ankle-strap Gianvito Rossi sandals and all-pearl Balenciaga jewels, including a drop necklace and an oversized cocktail ring.

Ever true to his signature style, William, 34, chose a blue suit, which he teamed with a lighter blue tie and lace-up shoes.

But the real glamour came later at the british embassy, when Kate slipped into an ice-blue Jenny Packham column dress with a beaded, sleeved overlay. She finished the look with metallic accessories and a half-up hairstyle. William, meanwhile, opted for a crisp tuxedo for the dinner, before which he gave a speech.

After a quick introduction in French, which he jokingly apologized for, William told those at the embassy, "It is a pleasure for Catherine and me to be here this evening, in this beautiful, elegant and global city. As the Ambassador said, the connections between our nations run deep — ties of history, ties of values, ties of friendship and family. And ties born, above all, of the fact that our countries are neighbors."

He added, "Most fundamentally, our nations share a set of common values: democracy, free speech, the rule of law, among many others."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — who share two children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 22 months — are in the French capital on a two-day tour that included a meeting with the French president, Francois Hollande.

