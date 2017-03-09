Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty

Kate and the Great Coat! Duchess Kate attended a dedication for the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial on Thursday, March 9, in London, wearing one of her favorite coatdresses — and one of our favorites on her.

Escorted by her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, looked lovely in the Michael Kors Collection indigo twill jacquard swing coat, complete with flap pockets. The royal mom of two — Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 22 months — accessorized the ensemble with bow-accented gloves and a hat, a blue suede clutch, pointed-toe pumps and tanzanite baubles.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

The princes, meanwhile, who were also on hand to honor those who served in the Gulf region between 1990 to 2015, suited up in dapper overcoats, each adding a string of medals to his outerwear.

Of course, this wasn't the first time Kate donned the classic piece. The duchess debuted the style on the final day of her tour of Australia in April 2014. For that appearance, she paired the coat with blue shoes, a poppy pin and a navy fascinator by Australian milliner Jonathan Howard. Later, she skipped the hat and the pin — and added Prince George in her arms! — to wave goodbye to fans.

Getty Images (3)

Then, in May 2016, she brought the Michael Kors creation back out again — this time with a lavender Roksanda dress and all-nude accessories — for a visit to the Magic Garden at Hampton Court Palace, right outside of London.

